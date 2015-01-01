SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Allamani A, Voller F, Bravi S, Pepe P, Biffino M, Buscema PM, Maurelli G, Massini G, Einstein S, Manthey J, Rehm J. Alcohol Alcohol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, Oxford University Press)

DOI

10.1093/alcalc/agac021

PMID

35596950

Abstract

AIM: To examine whether in Europe perceptions of 'alcoholism' differ in a discrete manner according to geographical area.

METHOD: Secondary analysis of a data set from a European project carried out in 2013-2014 among 1767 patients treated in alcohol addiction units of nine countries/regions across Europe. The experience of all 11 DSM-4 criteria used for diagnosing 'alcohol dependence' and 'alcohol abuse' were assessed in patient interviews. The analysis was performed through Multiple Correspondence Analysis.

RESULTS: The symptoms of 'alcohol dependence' and 'alcohol abuse', posited by DSM-IV, were distributed according to three discrete geographical patterns: a macro-area mainly centered on drinking beer and spirit, a culture traditionally oriented toward wine and a mixed intermediate alcoholic beverage situation.

CONCLUSION: These patterns of perception seem to parallel the diverse drinking cultures of Europe.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print