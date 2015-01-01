|
Murphy D, Leonard SJ, Taylor LK, Santos FH. Br. J. Educ. Psychol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Wiley-Blackwell)
35596589
BACKGROUND: Bullying has a profound and enduring impact on academic achievement. However, there is a lack of clarity surrounding the specific mechanisms of this relationship. AIMS: This study examined the link between bullying at age 9 and Numeracy/Literacy achievement at age 15 to determine if this relationship is partially or fully explained by psychological difficulties at age 13. SAMPLE: Secondary data analysis was completed on waves 1, 2 and 3 of child cohort (Cohort'98) of the Growing Up in Ireland (GUI) study, respectively, at 9 years (N = 8568), 13 years (N = 7527) and 15 years of age (N = 6216).
Language: en
bullying; growing up in Ireland; literacy; lliteracy; mediation analysis; numeracy