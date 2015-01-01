|
Citation
|
Ricci S, Gandolfi F, Marchesi G, Bellitto A, Basteris A, Canessa A, Massone A, Casadio M. Comput. Methods Programs Biomed. 2022; 221: e106857.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35597201
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: Independent living and transportation are crucial aspects for people living with a disability. After an injury, it is important to assess driving ability, in terms of physical and psychological conditions, and to test the effects of prescribed drugs. Within this framework, driving simulators are suitable tools for training driving skills; however, available tools are expensive or lack appropriate sets of behavioral measures to fully characterize the drivers' ability.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Virtual reality; Driving simulator; Customizable; Open-source; Various difficulties scenarios