Abstract

• Intimate partner violence against adolescent girls (15-19 years) is a widely prevalent important global health concern requiring urgent action.

• Nearly one in four married or partnered adolescent girls (15-19 years) are subjected to physical and/or sexual violence from a husband or partner.

• The prevalence of recent/current intimate partner violence (within the past 12 months) is highest among adolescent girls (15-19 years) and young women (20-24 years) as compared with other age groups.

• Such violence is associated with a wide range of physical and mental health problems, including adolescent pregnancy, unsafe abortion, depression, anxiety, injuries, among others.

