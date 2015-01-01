|
Choi HS, Feng J, Grühn D. J. Gerontol. B Psychol. Sci. Soc. Sci. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2022, Gerontological Society of America, Publisher Oxford University Press)
35596711
OBJECTIVES: With advancing age, older drivers experience greater fatal crash risks due to age-related declines in cognitive and physical capabilities. Being informed of the age-related increased risks could help older drivers form compensatory strategies and determine when to seek further help to stay on the road safely for longer. Using a self-report assessment tool, the Attentional Failure during Driving Questionnaire (AFDQ), we examined older drivers' experience of various attentional failures during daily driving and how the measures could predict their crash risks.
Driving; Safety; Attention; Assessment; Self-report