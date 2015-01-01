SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Zhou Y, Guo X, Hou F, Wu J. Sustainability 2022; 14(10): e6306.

(Copyright © 2022, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/su14106306

Road defects are important factors affecting traffic safety. In order to improve the identification efficiency of road diseases and the pertinence of maintenance and management, intelligent detection technologies of road diseases have been developed. The problems of high cost and low efficiency of artificial inspection of road diseases are solved efficiently, and the quality of road construction is improved availably. This is not only the guarantee of highway quality but also the guarantee of people’s lives and safety. This study focuses on the intelligent detection of road disease and summarizes the commonly used detection equipment in the intelligent detection technology of road diseases, which include cameras, GPR, LiDAR, and IMU. It systematically describes the evolution and development of road disease detection technology. This study analyzes the common problems existing in road disease detection technology and proposes corresponding improvement suggestions. Finally, the development trend of road detection technology is discussed, which has practical significance for the future development of road detection technology.


Language: en
