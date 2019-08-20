Abstract

On 20 August 2019, a flash flood occurred in Sanjiang Town, Sichuan, China, and caused great damage to people living there. The town lies at the junction of five streams, with streams A, B, and C combining at the town and further dividing into streams D and E. The slope of streams A, B, and C is about 3~5%, while the slope of streams D and E is around 0.3%. The Sanjiang Town actually lies in the transition from supercritical slope to subcritical slope. During the flood, huge sediments were released to streams A, B, and C, and further transported to stream E. Due to the rapid change of velocity, only few sediments deposited at the supercritical slope parts of the stream, while plenty of them sedimented at the streams with subcritical slope. In order to simulate the flood with a hydrodynamic model, a field investigation was carried out to collect high DEM (digital elevation model) data, flood marks, sediment grading, etc., after the flood. The discharge curve of the flood was also obtained by the hydrometric station near Sanjiang Town. For the inlet sediment concentrations of streams A, B, and C, we made a series of assumptions and utilized the case which best fits the flood marks to set the inlet sediment concentration. Based on these data, we adopted a depth−averaged two−dimensional hydrodynamic model coupled with a sediment transport model to simulate the flash flood accident. The results revealed that the flash flood enlargement in confluence streams is mainly induced by the inflows, and the flash flood enlargement in bifurcation streams is largely affected by the sediment deposition. The bifurcation of flows can decrease the peak discharge of each branch, but may increase the flooded area near the streams. Flow in the supercritical slope runs at a very fast velocity, and seldom deposits sediment in the steep channel. Meanwhile, most sediment is transported to the streams with flat hydraulic slopes. Due to the functioning of the reservoir, the transition region from supercritical slope to subcritical slope has a much larger probability of being submerged during the flood.

