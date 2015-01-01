Abstract

PURPOSE Although the effects of the empty nest syndrome on mental health have long been examined, middle-aged empty nesters were generally at the focus of this examination. However, the number of older empty nesters, namely, empty nesters 60 years old or above, is expected to increase as the population is aging. Therefore, the purpose of this review was to examine previous studies concerning mental health outcomes specifically among older empty nesters and to identify major contributors to their mental health.



DESIGN/METHODOLOGY/APPROACH The authors conducted a scoping review by following the preferred reporting items for systematic reviews and meta-analyses (PRISMA) extension for scoping reviews guidelines.



FINDINGS A total of 18 studies selected for this review had been all conducted in Asia. A majority indicated that older empty nesters were at higher risks of poor mental health than their peers who were not empty nesters. Major contributors to their mental health included gender, education, income, living arrangement, health behaviors, personality, coping styles, resilience, a sense of coherence and social support.



ORIGINALITY/VALUE To the best of the authors' knowledge, this is the first scoping review which concerns older empty nesters and their mental health outcomes. This review offers recommendations for researchers, policy makers, and healthcare providers based on the findings and knowledge gaps in the current literature.

