Park C, Mendoza AN. Mental Health Review Journal 2022; 27(2): 199-211.
PURPOSE Although the effects of the empty nest syndrome on mental health have long been examined, middle-aged empty nesters were generally at the focus of this examination. However, the number of older empty nesters, namely, empty nesters 60 years old or above, is expected to increase as the population is aging. Therefore, the purpose of this review was to examine previous studies concerning mental health outcomes specifically among older empty nesters and to identify major contributors to their mental health.
Depression; Empty nest syndrome; Mental well-being; Older adults; Psychological well-being; Scoping review