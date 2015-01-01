Abstract

The paper deals with the protection of the population and the environment in crisis management and emergency planning. It includes a proposal for an auxiliary tool for crisis managers and commanders to increase the safety of the population and the environment in the evaluated area. The proposal was developed thanks to a detailed analysis of the border area in selected regions of Slovakia, where extraordinary events may occur during the cross-border transport of hazardous substances. The actual outputs are maps of area-border crossings, including the places of transport of hazardous substances specifying a range of possible adverse effects on the endangered area. The modelling process was based on real conditions in the given area. Various scenarios of the possible occurrence of the release of hazardous substances were developed. The scenarios were applied in the ALOHA CAMEO software. Using the software output, it was possible to draw the most probable emergency scenarios with a cross-border effect. Cross-border impacts are crucial challenges in dealing with an emergency, as there is a need to ensure cooperation and coordination of emergency services in two different countries. The outputs proposed by the authors are a tool suitable not only for taking preventive measures but also as an aid in repressive activities. It is, therefore, suitable both for reducing the probability of the occurrence of given emergencies and minimizing its consequences.

