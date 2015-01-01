Abstract

The goal of this study is to provide an overview of previous research that investigated pedestrian violation behaviour, with a focus on identifying the contributing factors of such behaviour, its impact on pedestrian safety, the mitigation strategies, the limitations of current studies, and the future research directions. To that end, the Latent Dirichlet Allocation (LDA) text mining method was applied to extract a comprehensive list of studies that were conducted during the past 21 years related to pedestrian violation behaviours. Using the extracted studies, a multi-sectional literature review was developed to provide a comprehensive understanding of the different aspects related to pedestrian violations. Afterward, a meta-analysis was undertaken, using the studies that reported quantitative results, in order to obtain the average impact of the different contributing factors on the frequency of pedestrian violations. The study found that pedestrian violations are one of the hazardous behaviours that contribute to both the frequency and severity of pedestrian-vehicle collisions. According to the literature, the waiting time at the curbside, traffic volume, walking speed, pedestrian distraction, the presence of bus stops and schools, and the presence of on-street parking are among the key factors that increase the likelihood of pedestrian violations. The study has also reviewed a wide range of strategies that can be used to mitigate violations and reduce the safety consequences of such behaviour, including simple engineering-based countermeasures, enforcement, solutions that rely on advanced in-vehicle technologies, and infrastructure connectivity features, educational programs, and public campaigns.

