Abstract

INTRODUCTION: This study aimed to assess the extent to which a single item of self-reported hearing difficulties is associated with future risk of falling among community-dwelling older adults.



METHODS: We used data from two Australian population-based cohorts: three waves from the PATH Through Life study (PATH; n = 2,048, 51% men, age 66.5 ± 1.5 SD years) and three waves from the Concord Health and Ageing in Men Project (CHAMP; n = 1,448, 100% men with mean age 77.3 ± 5.3 SD years). Hearing difficulties were recorded on a four-point ordinal scale in PATH and on a dichotomous scale in CHAMP. The number of falls in the past 12 months was reported at each wave in both studies. In CHAMP, incident falls were also ascertained by triannual telephone call cycles for up to four years. Multivariable-adjusted random intercept negative binomial regression models were used to estimate the association between self-reported hearing difficulties and number of falls reported at the following wave or 4-monthly follow-ups.



RESULTS: In PATH, self-reported hearing difficulties were associated with a higher rate of falls at follow-up (incidence rate ratio = 1.15, 95% CI = 1.03-1.27 per a one-level increase in self-reported hearing difficulties), after adjusting for sociodemographic characteristics, health behaviours, physical functioning, balance, mental health, medical conditions, and medications. There were no significant associations between hearing difficulties and the rate of falls based on either repeated survey or 4-monthly follow-ups in CHAMP.



CONCLUSION: Though we find mixed results, findings from PATH data indicate an ordinal measure of self-reported hearing loss may be predictive of falls incidence in young-old adults. However, the null findings in the male-only CHAMP preclude firm conclusions of a link between hearing loss and falls risk.

