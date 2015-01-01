|
Citation
|
Moallef S, Salway T, Phanuphak N, Kivioja K, Pongruengphant S, Hayashi K. Soc. Psychiatry Psychiatr. Epidemiol. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35599251
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: Thailand has one of the highest suicide rates in Southeast Asia; yet, little is known about suicidality among lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, intersex, and other gender and sexually diverse (LGBTQI +) people living in the region, who may experience elevated risk for suicide. We sought to identify the prevalence of lifetime suicidal attempts and ideation among a nationally recruited sample of LGBTQI + people in Thailand. We further examined the relationship between levels of sexual/gender stigma and suicidal attempt and ideation.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Thailand; Suicidality; Minority Stress; Stigma; Gender Identity; LGBT; Sexual Orientation