Abstract

PURPOSE: Thailand has one of the highest suicide rates in Southeast Asia; yet, little is known about suicidality among lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer, intersex, and other gender and sexually diverse (LGBTQI +) people living in the region, who may experience elevated risk for suicide. We sought to identify the prevalence of lifetime suicidal attempts and ideation among a nationally recruited sample of LGBTQI + people in Thailand. We further examined the relationship between levels of sexual/gender stigma and suicidal attempt and ideation.



METHODS: Data were derived from a national online survey of Thai LGBTQI + individuals between January and March 2018. Multivariable logistic regression was used to examine the relationship between sexual/gender stigma scales, adapting a previously validated instrument, and suicide attempt and ideation.



RESULTS: Among 1,290 LGBTQI + participants, the median age was 27 years. The prevalence of suicide attempt and ideation was 16.8% and 50.7%, respectively. In multivariable analyses, after adjusting for potential confounders, experiences of perceived and enacted sexual/gender stigma were independently and positively associated with suicide attempt (adjusted odds ratio [AOR] = 1.25; 95% confidence interval CI:1.10-1.41 and AOR = 1.31; 95% CI:1.11-1.55, respectively) and ideation (AOR = 1.30; 95% CI:1.17-1.43 and AOR = 1.34; 95% CI:1.14-1.58, respectively).



CONCLUSION: One-sixth of the sample reported a suicide attempt, while a half reported ever contemplating suicide. Both experiences of perceived and enacted sexual/gender stigma were associated with lifetime suicide attempt and ideation. Multi-level interventions are needed to decrease stigma and in turn suicide among LGBTQ + people in Thailand, including anti-discrimination policies and support for mental health and well-being.

