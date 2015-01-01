Abstract

On 22 May 2007, a body of experts advising the government (Grenzwertkommission) has recommended a threshold value of 1 ng tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)/ml serum in cases driving under the influence of THC as a threshold for administrative offence, but not as a criminal offence. Actually, this concentration is being discussed, and moreover, is increasingly being called for a substantial increase. The paper considers the question of whether such an increase can be based on currently published epidemiological and experimental studies as well as on practical considerations. Firstly, pharmacologic aspects will be provided, followed by a discussion on effects on safe driving under the influence of moderate and heavy use cannabis. A high interindividual variability of tested parameters results even from thoroughly designed studies and regardless of the extent of drug consumption. At present, it is unknown whether residual effects will impair safe driving. The time a relevant impairment following active drug use may be present is estimated at several hours; yet, a specific information is not available. Meta analyses made on the accident risks all showed heterogenous results; moreover, they had an evidence level III at the most. Mostly, laboratory investigations were not performed at all, or were performed on urine and/or not in in a timely manner. Therefore, there are no valid THC concentrations to quantitively estimate the degree of impairment and the risk of injury. Due to the limited possibility at objectively estimating the degree of intoxication, some European countries introduced thresholds for THC in blood, which can lead to serious criminal consequences. The current level of knowledge should not lead to enhance the degree of uncertainty being inherent in each threshold value. Instead, each change related to this threshold should be based on sufficient knowledge.



===



Für Fahrten unter Drogeneinfluss wurde auf Beschluss der Grenzwertkommission vom 22.05.2007 für eine Ahndung nach Paragraf 24a Straßenverkehrsgesetz (StVG) ein Wert von 1 ng Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC)/ml Blutserum empfohlen. Dieser Wert wird aktuell zunehmend diskutiert und eine Anhebung gefordert. Im Artikel soll der Frage nachgegangen werden, ob sich eine Anhebung nach Erkenntnis neuerer epidemiologischer und experimenteller Studien sowie aus praktischen Erwägungen heraus begründen lässt. Vorangestellt wurden pharmakologische Aspekte, gefolgt von einer Erörterung verkehrsrelevanter Auswirkungen bei akutem Einfluss bei nur gelegentlich beziehungsweise bei täglich beziehungsweise fast täglich konsumierenden Personen. Hier zeigte sich auch bei sorgfältigem Studiendesign eine hohe interindividuelle Variabilität der getesteten Parameter, ungeachtet der Konsumfrequenz. Ob residuale Effekte auf fahrsicherheitsrelevante Leistungen bestehen, ist derzeit nicht geklärt. Die Dauer relevanter Beeinträchtigungen nach akutem Konsum wird in Metaanalysen mit mehreren Stunden veranschlagt, wobei es keine näheren Eingrenzungen gibt. Bisher durchgeführte Metaanalysen zeigen heterogene Ergebnisse bezüglich des Unfallrisikos beeinflusster und nicht beeinflusster Personen, wobei die berücksichtigten Studien höchstens dem Evidenzgrad III zugeordnet werden können. Häufig wurden keine oder keine zeitnahen Laboruntersuchungen durchgeführt, sodass keine Marker zur quantitativen Bewertung des Beeinträchtigungsgrades und damit des Gefährdungsrisikos verfügbar sind. Aufgrund der begrenzten Möglichkeit zur Objektivierung eines Rauschzustandes wurden in einigen europäischen Ländern Grenzwerte für Blutkonzentrationen an THC eingeführt, die teilweise mit erheblichen strafrechtlichen Sanktionen bewehrt sind. Der derzeitige Stand des Wissens sollte nicht dazu führen, den Unsicherheitsfaktor, der jedem Grenzwert immanent ist, zu erhöhen, sondern Änderungen erst auf einer wissenschaftlich ausreichend gesicherten Basis vorzunehmen.

Language: de