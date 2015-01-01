Abstract

According to the author's experience - despite nationwide binding assessment criteria - often inconsistent standards are applied in medical-psychological assessments, both with regard to the assignment of the magnitude of a problem to the diagnostic hypotheses and with regard to the criteria for appropriate problem management. This can increase the likelihood of incorrect forecasts and thus jeopardize traffic safety and/or case-by-case justice. New alcohol hypotheses are presented for discussion which may help to solve the problems mentioned above.



Nach den Erfahrungen des Autors werden - trotz der bundesweit verbindlichen Beurteilungskriterien - bei medizinisch-psychologischen Begutachtungen häufig uneinheitliche Maßstäbe angelegt, und zwar sowohl hinsichtlich der Zuordnung einer Problemausprägung zu den diagnostischen Hypothesen als auch hinsichtlich der Kriterien für eine angemessene Problembewältigung. Dies kann die Wahrscheinlichkeit falscher Prognosen erhöhen und somit die Verkehrssicherheit und/oder die Einzelfallgerechtigkeit gefährden. Es werden neue Alkoholhypothesen zur Diskussion gestellt, die zur Lösung der oben genannten Probleme beitragen können.

