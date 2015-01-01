|
Citation
|
Lehmann S, Smolka K, Rothschild MA, Jübner M. Blutalkohol 2021; 58(1): 12-16.
|
Vernacular Title
|
Nachweisbarkeit von Poppers und deren mögliche Relevanz im Straßenverkehr
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Alkyl nitrites (poppers) are abusively consumed due to their muscle-relaxing and aphrodisiac properties. Once in the system, alkyl nitrites are rapidly metabolised to their corresponding alcohol and nitrate. Especially in case of taking just before driving, a remarkable influence on driving safety cannot be dismissed due to possible traffic related side effects (including drowsiness, dizziness and concentrations and attention disorders). Therefore, a self-experiment concerning the detectability of the corresponding alcohols of alkyl nitrites in blood and urine was performed. For this purpose, two individuals inhaled alkyl nitrates in a consumption-typical manner. Subsequently, blood samples were taken at short time intervals and urine samples were collected and analysed for the corresponding alcohols. Alcohol could not be detected in any of the blood or urine samples. This could be due to the short half-life or very low expected concentrations. The result of this experiment as well as the evaluation of suspected cases (of poppers) underline that even in case of a contemporary taking a detection of corresponding alcohols is very unlikely.
Language: de