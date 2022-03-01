Abstract

Intersections are critical points within the highway system at which the risk of crashes increases. This study seeks to better understand drivers' behavior at an intersection by examining the relationship between their observed driving behavior, psychological attributes and decision to proceed through an intersection. A driving simulator and self-report questionnaire were used to understand driver decision-making at the onset of the yellow phase across several signalized intersections. The simulator measured driving outcomes such as speed, braking, and throttle as drivers cross through four increasingly difficult intersections. The questionnaires measured demographics, psychological traits including mindfulness and impulsiveness along with self-reported driving behaviors. A total of 102 participants completed the questionnaire as well as the driving simulator experiment. Hierarchical clustering served to classify drivers into four groups on the basis of their observed driving in the simulator: the safest drivers, safe drivers, speed demons, and aggressive drivers. These driving styles moderated the relationship between the drivers' psychological traits and their decision to stop or proceed at each intersection.



RESULTS showed that mindfulness was highly related to the safest drivers' decision to stop at the first intersection, while impulsiveness and anxiety were related to the speed demons' decision to stop at the third intersection. These findings lay a strong foundation for developing progressive educational campaigns incorporating driver psychology in their methodology.



FINDINGS also provide support for research linking driving performance and psychological traits with implications for intersection design.

Language: en