Abstract

Automated vehicles are expected to require some form of communication (e.g., via LED strip or display) with vulnerable road users such as pedestrians. However, the passenger inside the automated vehicle could perform gestures or motions which could potentially be interpreted by the pedestrian as contradictory to the outside communication of the car. To explore this conflict, we conducted an online experiment (N = 59) with different message types (no message, intention, command), gestures (no gesture, wave, stop), and user positions (driver, co-driver) and measured the pedestrian's confidence in crossing. Our results show that certain combinations (e.g., car indicates cross while the user in the driver seat gestures stop) confused the pedestrian, resulting in significantly lower confidence to cross. We further show that designing intention-based external communication led to less confusion and a significantly higher intention to cross.

