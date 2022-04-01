|
Citation
Radhakrishnan V, Merat N, Louw T, Gonçalves RC, Torrao G, Lyu W, Puente Guillen P, Lenné MG. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2022; 87: 149-163.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This driving simulator study, conducted as a part of Horizon2020-funded L3Pilot project, investigated how different car-following situations affected driver workload, within the context of vehicle automation. Electrocardiogram (ECG) and electrodermal activity (EDA)-based physiological metrics were used as objective indicators of workload, along with self-reported workload ratings. A total of 32 drivers were divided into two equal groups, based on whether they engaged in a non-driving related task (NDRT) during automation (SAE Level 3) or monitored the drive (SAE Level 2). Drivers in both groups were exposed to two counterbalanced experimental drives, lasting ∼ 18 min each, of Short (0.5 s) and Long (1.5 s) Time Headway conditions during automated car-following (ACF), which was followed by a takeover that happened with or without a lead vehicle.
Language: en
Keywords
Car-following; Electrodermal activity (EDA); Heart-rate variability (HRV); Highly automated driving (HAD); Psychophysiology; Workload