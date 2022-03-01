|
Basu N, Oviedo-Trespalacios O, King M, Kamruzzaman M, Haque MM. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2022; 87: 203-218.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
unavailable
Perceptions of the walking environment can encourage or discourage walking for transport. However, the influence of the built environment (BE) on pedestrians' perceptions of the walking environment has not been fully understood. To address this gap, the present research investigates how BE characteristics of a suburban walking environment are associated with the perceptions of attractiveness (i.e., pleasantness, friendliness), safety, and security. Using a cross-sectional design, 995 participants reported their perceptions about the attractiveness, safety, and security of different suburban BE scenarios in Brisbane (Australia). Univariate and bivariate random effect ordered probit models were estimated to identify the associations between BE characteristics and perceived attractiveness, safety, and security whilst controlling for psychosocial factors.
Language: en
Active travel; Econometric modelling; Road user behaviour; Urban planning; Vulnerable road users; Women issues in transport