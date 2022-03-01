|
Citation
Wotton MEL, Bennett JM, Modesto O, Challinor KL, Prabhakharan P. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2022; 87: 219-235.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Vehicle crashes are one of the leading causes of human deaths worldwide, with crashes predominately attributed to failures of human drivers. Whilst increasing vehicle automation is argued to reduce road crashes via decreased driver involvement, automation also raises concerns around driver blame and stakeholder responsibility. This study examines blame for crash scenarios across four different forms of driver distraction behaviours (phone, sleep, work and driving under the influence), and across four levels of vehicle automation (no automation [manual], partially automated, highly automated, fully automated), using a mixed (qualitative and quantitative) methods approach. Participants (n = 205) were randomised into one of the four levels of vehicle automation and were presented with vignette crash scenarios involving a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle.
