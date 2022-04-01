|
Stange V, Kühn M, Vollrath M. Transp. Res. F Traffic Psychol. Behav. 2022; 87: 327-346.
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
Soon, manual drivers will interact with conditionally automated vehicles (CAVs; SAE Level3) in a mixed traffic on highways. As of yet, it is largely unclear how manual drivers will perceive and react to this new type of vehicle. In a driving simulator study with N = 51 participants aged 20 to 71 years (22 female), we examined the experience and driving behavior of manual drivers at first contact with Level 3 vehicles in four realistic driving scenarios (highway entry, overtaking, merging, introduction of a speed limit) that Level 3 vehicles may handle alone once their operational domain extends beyond driving in congested traffic. We also investigated the effect of an external marking via a visual external human-machine interface (eHMI), with participants being randomly assigned to one of three experimental groups (none, correct, incorrect marking). Participants experienced each driving scenario four times, twice with a human-driven vehicle (HDV), and twice with a CAV. After each interaction, participants rated perceived driving mode of the target vehicle as well as perceived safety and comfort. Minimum time headways between participants and target vehicles served as an indicator of safety criticality in the interactions.
Language: en
Automated driving; Highway; Interaction; Manual Driver; Mixed traffic