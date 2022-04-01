Abstract

Introduction

The introduction of automated vehicles to the road environment brings new challenges for older drivers. Level 3 of conditional automation requires drivers to take over control of their vehicle whenever the automated system reaches its limits. Even though autonomous vehicles may be of great benefit to older drivers in terms of safely maintaining their mobility, a better understanding of their takeover performance remains crucial. The objective of this review of the literature is to shed more light on the effects that aging has on takeover performance during automated driving.

Methods

Three database searches were conducted: PsychINFO, Web Of Sciences, and TRID. Studies from the last decade which included groups of older drivers were reviewed.

Results

After checking through abstracts and texts of articles, 9 articles, 4 proceedings papers, and 1 technical report were included in this review. All studies included a driving simulator that refers to level 3 of automation (which requires supervision by the driver). Five out of fourteen studies showed that older adults had poorer takeover performance (in terms of takeover time and takeover quality) than younger adults. However, several factors, such as the type of non-driving related task (NDRT), were seen to influence takeover performance in older adults. Speed, type and duration of notification interval, distribution and duration of driving modes, and number of takeovers were all also factors of influence.

Conclusion

This review synthesizes the results of 14 articles which investigate the effects of age-related changes on takeover performance. Various external factors as NDRTs, speed, type and duration of notification to take over, duration of the automated phase, distribution of the automated/manual phases may affect takeover performance in older adults. Even if the majority of articles showed that older adults are globally slower at taking over a vehicle than younger adults, findings concerning take over quality yield divergent results. It's probably due to age related cognitive changes, particularly in executive functions or to a great heterogeneity in this population. This literature review highlights the need to develop new research on the impact of aging on takeover performance.

Language: en