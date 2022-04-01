Abstract

The evaluation of pedestrian comfortability is important for the construction and management of walkable spaces. Pedestrian level-of-service (LOS), which is mostly categorized by density, has been widely applied and is believed to be capable of indicating the comfortability of the crowd. However, there is a lack of evidence that physically measured LOS reflects psychological comfortability, let alone the comparison between the performances of different candidate indicators, including the velocity and different local densities. Here, we show that walking velocity depicts pedestrian perceived congestion more accurately than density. In our experiments on pedestrians in a room-egress scenario with an inner obstacle, we obtained objective physical trajectory data from video analysis as well as subjective perception data from a questionnaire survey. The performance of the velocity and four types of local densities in reproducing pedestrian perceptions were numerically evaluated. We found that the velocity outperformed the local density. The lower performance of local densities was mainly caused by the pedestrians located at the back of the crowd, who walked at lower velocities and perceived higher congestion, despite their lower local densities that would correspond to less crowdedness from a physical viewpoint. Besides, the perceived congestion of pedestrians was shown to be affected by the initial pedestrian positions at the crowd, the obstacle layout, and the pedestrians' age and gender. Furthermore, we suggest that the larger the gap between the desired and actual velocities, the larger the extent of the perceived congestion. We expect that our findings will contribute to a more accurate evaluation of pedestrian comfortability, which could help improve the walkable spaces of various infrastructures.

Language: en