Abstract

The advent of autonomous vehicles brings major changes in the transportation systems influencing the infrastructure design, the network performance, as well as driving functions and habits. The penetration rate of this new technology highly depends on the acceptance of the automated driving services and functions, as well as on their impacts on various traffic, user oriented and environmental aspects. This research aims to present a methodological framework aiming to facilitate the modelling of the behaviour of new AV driving systems and their impacts on traffic, safety and environment. This framework introduces a stepwise approach, which will be leveraged by stakeholders in order to evaluate the new technology and its components at the design or implementation phase in order to increase acceptance and favor the adoption of the new technology. The proposed framework consists of four sequential steps: i. conceptual design, ii. data collection, processing and mining, iii. modelling and iv. autonomous vehicles impact assessment. The connection between these steps is illustrated and various Key Performance Indicators are specified for each impact area. The paper ends with highlighting some conceptual and modeling challenges that may critically affect the study of acceptance of autonomous vehicles in future mobility scenarios.

Language: en