|
Citation
|
Sharma I, Mishra S. Transp. Res. A Policy Pract. 2022; 160: 179-203.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Recent academic research and industrial commitments highlight the potential of connected and autonomous vehicles (CAVs) in transforming the way we travel. However, there are some anticipated barriers associated with the widespread consumer adoption of CAVs, including but not limited to low user acceptance, cybersecurity, safety, and legislation. The existing literature is non-existent in capturing the impact of information received from multiple sources (peers, car dealers, media advertisements, and personal research) on the consumers' acceptance of CAVs while considering these barriers associated with CAV. In this direction, we quantify the impact of the multiple information sources on the individuals concerned and indifferent about the anticipated barriers of CAVs to boost their acceptance while utilizing a two-step econometric framework based on an online survey of 4,448 Tennesseans. The two-step modeling framework utilizes latent class analysis followed by a multivariate ordered logit model.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
CAV acceptance; Latent class analysis; Media influence; Multivariate ordered logit; Peer to peer interaction