Abstract

Soft, information-based measures to encourage walking and cycling for travel are increasingly being recommended alongside infrastructure investments. Using principles of realist evaluation, we evaluate measures implemented as part of the European Physical Activity Through Sustainable Approaches (PASTA) study in Vienna (Austria), Örebro (Sweden), Rome (Italy), and Antwerp (Belgium) over a 3-year cohort study, and a further follow-up 2.5 years later in Vienna and Örebro. Increases in active modes of travel due to the interventions were most significant for walking, one year after the intervention, and for people in full-time employment. Increases in e-bike use were associated with changes in perceptions of cycling, while increases in walking were not associated with any changes in perceptions of walking. We find evidence supporting previous findings that information provision is unlikely to work as a standalone intervention in the longer run, but may be effective when combined with other policies.

Language: en