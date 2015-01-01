Abstract

Drowning or asphyxiation is one of the top five types of construction accidents on-site in the world. Few studies focus on the causes and sub-factors that contribute to drowning/asphyxiation in Malaysia's construction industry. This paper developed an Analytic Hierarchy Process (AHP) model for the factors and sub-factors for drowning/asphyxiation and determined their relative weights and priorities. Worker's unsafe actions have a maximum weight of about 80.98% for the significant factors based on the proposed AHP model, followed by hazardous site conditions with 10.89% and management factors with 8.13%. Financial constraint carries the most weight with 20.22% for the management factors, unsafe working and operating procedures in a confined space, and water bodies have the most weight with 26.97% for hazardous site conditions. Rushing to complete the job and failure to comply with standards working procedure in a confined space or water bodies have the most weight with 17.24 % each. This study can help safety practitioners understand the primary factors and sub-factors responsible for drowning and asphyxiation, how they can reduce the risk of fatal accidents on-site, and how they can make prompt safety decisions. The proposed model also provides a tool to determine the appropriate and effective drowning/asphyxiation prevention methods.