Abstract

Pulverized coal is widely distributed in coal mine roadways, which can enhance the power of a gas explosion. Explosion suppression technology can effectively reduce the explosion power. At present, rock powder shed, a water bag, and ABC powder are widely used in most coal mine explosion suppression technologies. In order to verify the explosion suppression effect of rock powder, water, and ABC powder in the pulverized coal environment, a series of experiments on a suppressing gas/pulverized coal two-phase explosion were carried out with a self-built large-scale gas explosion experimental system. The experimental study in this paper can provide some reference for the improvement of explosion suppression technology in coal mines. In this paper, through the suppression of a secondary explosion, flame, and impact of pulverized coal, the explosion suppression effects of three kinds of explosion suppressants are comprehensively analyzed. The results show that rock powder has a good inhibitory effect on a secondary explosion and flame of pulverized coal, and water has a good inhibitory effect on the shock wave. ABC powder has the best explosion suppression effect; the inhibition of a secondary explosion of pulverized coal is 4.17 times that of rock powder, the inhibition of flame is 4.28 times that of rock powder, and the inhibition of shock wave is 2.24 times that of water.

