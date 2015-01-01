Abstract

BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVE: There is increasing recognition of the importance of prehospital trauma care for older patients, but little systematic research to guide practice. We aimed to review the published evidence on prehospital trauma care for older patients, determine the scope of existing research and identify research gaps in the literature.



METHODS: We undertook a systematic scoping review guided by the Arksey and O'Malley framework and reported in line with the PRISMA-ScR checklist. A systematic search was conducted of Scopus, CINAHL, MEDLINE, PubMed and Cochrane library databases to identify articles published between 2001 and 2021. Study selection criteria were applied independently by two reviewers. Data were extracted, charted and summarised from eligible articles. A data-charting form was then developed to facilitate thematic analysis. Narrative synthesis then involved identifying major themes and subthemes from the data.



RESULTS: We identified and reviewed 65 studies, and included 25. We identified five categories: 'field triage', 'ageing impacts', 'decision-making', 'paramedic' awareness' and 'paramedic's behaviour'. Undertriage and overtriage (sensitivity and specificity) were commonly cited as poorly investigated field-triage subthemes. Ageing-related physiologic changes, comorbidities and polypharmacy were the most widely researched. Inaccurate decision-making and poor early identification of major injuries were identified as potentially influencing patient outcomes.



CONCLUSION: This is the first study reviewing the published evidence on prehospital trauma care for older patients and identifying research priorities for future research. Field-triage tools, paramedics' knowledge about injuries in the older population, and understanding of paramedics' negative behaviours towards older patients were identified as key research priorities.

