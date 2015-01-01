Abstract

In this review we explore the sex differences underlying various types of social cognition. Particular focus will be placed on the behaviors of social recognition, social learning, and aggression. Known similarities and differences between sexes in the expressions of these behaviors and the known brain regions where these behaviors are mediated are discussed. The role that the sex hormones (estrogens and androgens) have as well as possible interactions with other neurochemicals, such as oxytocin, vasopressin, and serotonin is reviewed as well. Finally, implications about these findings on the mediation of social cognition are mediated and the sex differences related to humans are considered.

