Abstract

BACKGROUND/AIM: Traumatic dental injuries are the result of impact injuries to the teeth and/or soft and hard tissues within and around the vicinity of the oral cavity and pose a very serious public health dilemma. The aim of this study was to appraise the level of knowledge of dentists in Australia regarding the management of traumatic dental injuries based on the International Association of Dental Traumatology (IADT) guidelines.



METHODOLOGY: A link to an electronic questionnaire investigating personal and professional information and twelve questions about dental trauma was distributed by email using the Qualtrics Survey Software to ensure anonymity of the respondents, to members of the Australian Dental Association. The respondents were grouped according to demographic characteristics and practice profiles. Data were evaluated by the Student's T test or one-way ANOVA with post hoc testing using Fisher's least significant difference, with the α level set at 5%.



RESULTS: A total of 180 complete responses were obtained. The overall mean number of correct answers was 7.55 ± 1.91 from a maximum possible score of twelve. Gender, year of primary dental qualification, dentist identity (general dentist or specialist), area of main practice or region worked by the practitioner did not significantly affect the mean scores. However, increased knowledge of the IADT guidelines was significantly associated with the number of trauma cases treated and the dentists' self-reported knowledge.



CONCLUSIONS: The overall knowledge of Australian dentists regarding the management of traumatic dental injuries based on the IADT guidelines was generally good but it was also deficient in some areas.

Language: en