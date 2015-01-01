Abstract

AIMS: To examine the use and association of medications for opioid use disorder (MOUD) with treatment completion and retention for criminal justice referred (CJR) admissions to residential treatment.



METHODS: A retrospective analysis of the Treatment Episode Dataset-Discharge (TEDS-D; 2015-2018) for adults (N = 205,348) admitted to short-term (ST) (< 30 days) or long-term (LT) (>30 days) residential treatment for OUD. Outcomes were MOUD in treatment plans, and treatment completion and retention (ST >10 days; LT > 90 days). Logistic regression analyses were conducted separately for ST and LT settings.



RESULTS: CJR admissions were less likely to have MOUD than non-CJR admissions (ST, 11% vs. 21%; LT, 10% vs. 24%, respectively) and were more likely to complete and be retained in treatment. In ST settings, MOUD was associated with higher likelihood of treatment completion and retention. In LT settings, MOUD was associated with higher likelihood of treatment retention and lower likelihood of treatment completion. These associations tended to be slightly weaker for CJR admissions, with the exception of treatment completion in LT settings, but the moderating effect size of CJR status in all models was very small. Small differences in the moderating effect of CJR status by race and ethnicity were observed in LT settings.



CONCLUSIONS: MOUD is greatly under-utilized for CJR patients, and given that MOUD was associated with positive outcomes, there is a critical need to find ways to increase access to MOUD for CJR patients in residential treatment. Race and ethnicity appear to have relatively little impact on outcomes.

