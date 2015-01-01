Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Prompt help-seeking behaviour by music festival attendees can reduce risks associated with drug use; however, little is known about perceived barriers to help-seeking when experiencing or witnessing illness at music festivals. We explored potential barriers and their association with festivalgoer characteristics.



METHODS: We conducted an on-site cross-sectional survey of attendees at New South Wales music festivals in 2019/2020. Perceived barriers to help-seeking in the hypothetical event of the respondent or a friend becoming unwell at the festival were assessed, and regression analyses were conducted to identify characteristics associated with these barriers.



RESULTS: Across six festivals, 1229 people were surveyed and four-fifths (83.2%) reported ≥1 barrier: 32.7% fear of getting in trouble with the police, 20.6% not knowing where to find help, 17.2% not knowing how unwell someone might be and 15.3% concern about friends or relatives finding out. In multivariable analyses, people of diverse sexuality and people using drugs that day had greater odds of reporting fear of trouble with the police. People reporting drug use that day had lower odds of reporting not knowing where to find help. Men, gender-diverse people and people using drugs that day had greater odds of reporting concern about friends or relatives finding out.



DISCUSSION AND CONCLUSIONS: Our data substantiate concerns regarding policing strategies and their impact on festivals. Initiatives to support conversations about drugs with friends and families may be best targeted to younger people and those from gender-diverse backgrounds.

