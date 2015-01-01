|
Citation
Hu X, Tang C, Wang D. Front. Public Health 2022; 10: e796769.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2022, Frontiers Editorial Office)
DOI
PMID
35602134
PMCID
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Psychological injuries in social work are on the rise in complex modern society. Some individuals are incurring both physical and psychological injuries. Often, psychological injuries are more miserable than physical injuries. To combat the psychological injury suffered by individuals involved in social work, authorities should mobilize support via social media and raise funds by this and other feasible means to cover the cost of care for these individuals. This study focuses on social media support and funding assistance that could play useful roles in helping to treat psychological injuries among social workers and their clients in China.
Language: en
Keywords
Humans; Social Work; Social Support; social media; China; *Social Media; Adaptation, Psychological; funding assistance; psychological injury; social marketing; social work