Abstract

The fall experiences of older adults living alone lead to restrictions in their social participation. This study aimed to examine the factors that influence functional disability in social participation (FSP) among older adults who live alone and have experienced falls. This study used secondary data of 493 older adults living alone who experienced a fall, which were collected from the 2017 National Survey of Older Koreans. Multiple linear regression analyses were performed. Factors, such as old age, sex, economic status, frequency of drinking, and number of acquaintances, significantly related to functional disability in terms of social participation. In addition, poor muscle strength, depression, and cognitive decline comprised predictors of FSP. The findings of this study revealed that it is important to comprehensively evaluate the social participation of older adults who live alone and have experienced falls.

Language: en