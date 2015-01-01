Abstract

Though preventable, children with disabilities have a high risk of victimization, contributing to worsening health conditions. Hence, this study examined the exposure of school-age children with mental, emotional, developmental, or behavioral (MEDB) disorder to bully victimization. This study used the 2018 National Survey of Children's Health (NSCH) data of 23,494 children ages 5-17 to estimate multilevel logistic regression with fixed and random effects. Children's health conditions were treated as level one variables, while family poverty level and neighborhood characteristics such as vandalism and presence/absence of recreational centers were treated as level two variables. The paper presents the prevalence of bullying victimization among children with at least one disorder (MDBB = 39.5%), anxiety (20.6%), depression (10.8%), ADD/ADHD (18.3%), behavioral problems (14.9%), learning disability (11.9%), Tourette syndrome (0.5%), developmental delay (10.1%), Autism spectrum disorder (4.6%), speech disorder (10.7), and intellectual disability (1.6%), respectively. Bullying victimization was positively associated with anxiety (AOR = 1.995, 95% CI = 1.634-2.436), depression (AOR = 2.688, 95% CI = 2.031-3.557), developmental delay (AOR = 1.804, 95% CI = 1.422-2.288), but inversely associated with Autism spectrum disorder (AOR = 0.614, 95% CI = 0.399-0.946). Neighborhood disorganization and poverty were also associated with bullying victimization. The NSCH data suggests that children with disabilities in the US had a higher prevalence rate of victimization. Consequently, effective bullying prevention strategies that can protect and improve children's quality of life with special needs should be prioritized. SUPPLEMENTARY INFORMATION: The online version contains supplementary material available at 10.1007/s40653-021-00368-8.

Language: en