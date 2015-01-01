|
Citation
|
van der Baaren R, Barten DG, van Osch F, van Barneveld KWY, Janzing HMJ, Cals JWL. J. Eval. Clin. Pract. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35599366
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: In the Netherlands, out-of-hours General Practice Cooperatives (GPCs) increasingly collaborate with Emergency Departments (EDs) to form an Emergency Care Access Point (ECAP). ECAPs aim to decrease the number of low-urgent ED attendances, of which many compromise minor traumatic injuries. In this study, we evaluated the impact of ECAP implementation on the incidence of minor traumatic injuries in the ED.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
emergency department; crowding; emergency care access point