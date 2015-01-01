SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Simons A, Noordegraaf M, Van Regenmortel T. J. Fam. Ther. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/1467-6427.12397

PMID

35602926

PMCID

PMC9111092

Abstract

This study aims to contribute to the evaluation of online therapy during Covid-19 pandemic lockdowns, by exploring family therapists' experiences of therapy for twelve Sibling Sexual Abuse (SSA) families in the Netherlands. Seven transcripts of interviews with highly specialised Dutch family therapists were analysed using thematic analysis (TA). Two main findings emerged from this study. First, the Dutch therapists reported no acute worries about their clients' sexual safety during the pandemic lockdowns. Nonetheless, the switch to online therapy for the SSA families created concern regarding victim safety in speaking out freely at home. Second, while the sudden switch to online therapy enabled SSA therapists to stay connected with their SSA families, therapists experienced a decline in therapy quality and in their own well-being. In the therapists' experience, it was almost impossible to conduct their most fundamental interventions online, such as intervening in family relationships.


Language: en

Keywords

impact of Covid‐19 pandemic lockdowns; online family therapy; relational trauma; sibling sexual abuse

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print