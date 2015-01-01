|
Lecours A, Laliberté M, Lord MM, Léonard G, Ruel J. J. Occup. Rehabil. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35604529
Abstract
PURPOSE: This study aims to paint a picture of the factors that influence the process of rehabilitation, return, and stay at work, for aging workers who have suffered an occupational injury.
Language: en
Qualitative research; Aging workers; Occupational rehabilitation; Return to work; Stay at work