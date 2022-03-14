SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Oydanich M, Uppuluri A, Zarbin MA, Bhagat N. J. Pediatr. Ophthalmol. Strabismus 2022; 59(3): e29-e31.

(Copyright © 2022, Healio)

10.3928/01913913-20220314-01

35603948

The popularity of toy guns among children is a growing public health concern due to reports of ocular injury. Most ocular injuries caused by toy guns occur in children younger than 10 years and at home. Dissemination of this information to parents and pediatricians is important to formulate safety measures. [J Pediatr Ophthalmol Strabismus. 2022;59(3):e29-e31.].


Child; Humans; Parents; *Eye Injuries/epidemiology/etiology; *Firearms

