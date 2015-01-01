Abstract

A scoping review was conducted to describe the history of the National Disaster Medical System (NDMS) in the context of U.S. military medical preparedness for a large-scale overseas military conflict. NDMS civilian hospitals would serve as backups to military treatment facilities if both U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs hospitals reached capacity during such a conflict.



Systematic searches were used to identify published works discussing the NDMS in the scientific and grey literature. Results were limited to publicly available unclassified English language works from 1978 to January 2022; no other restrictions were placed on the types of published works. Full-text reviews were conducted on identified works (except student papers and dissertations) to determine the extent to which they addressed NDMS definitive care. Data charting was performed on a final set of papers to assess how these works addressed NDMS definitive care.



The search identified 54 works published between 1984 and 2022. More than half of the publications were simple descriptions of the NDMS (54%, n = 29), and most were published in academic or professional journals (70%, n = 38). Only nine constituted original research. There were recurrent criticisms of and recommendations for improving the definitive care component of the NDMS. The lack of published literature on NDMS definitive care supports the assertion that the present-day NDMS may lack the capacity and military-civilian interoperability necessary to manage the casualties resulting from a large-scale overseas military conflict.

