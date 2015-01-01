Abstract

As one of the essential components of the braking system, the high-speed train brake disc is an integral part of ensuring the safety of the train. The main objective of this study is to conduct thermal analysis and reliable life prediction on brake discs. The research was conducted by developing a programmer spectrum of brake discs with high-speed train brake discs. According to the results of numerical analysis and the S-N curve of the material, the temperature distribution on the surface of the brake disc is determined, and the fatigue life of the brake disc is predicted. The comparison with the service life of the brake disc verifies the rationality of the calculation results. In addition, a fatigue damage probability model of brake discs is established based on the theory of fatigue cumulative damage. Through the relationship between the reliability of mechanical parts and the number of load cycles, the reliable life of the brake disc under different working conditions is predicted. This work establishes a method of reliable life analysis for brake discs of high-speed trains based on the load spectrum, which could analyze the life and reliability of brake discs more systematically.

