Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purpose of the current research was to examine the predictors of cyberbullying victimization among South Korean students during a period in which the coronavirus disease was spreading worldwide. We assessed whether parental guardianship protected against victimization when most people worked from home and school instructions were shifted to online learning.



METHODS: We analyzed nationally representative data collected between October 6 and November 13, 2020. Binary logistic regression models were developed based on the Routine Activities Theory theoretical model to investigate the correlates of cyberbullying victimization among participants.



RESULTS: The results showed that respondents' routine online activities were closely related to victimization, and parental guardianship provided partial protection by reducing non-violent victimization.



CONCLUSION: Parents could play a critical role in protecting children from cyberbullying victimization. Future research should continue to investigate the impact of parenting on reducing cyberbullying victimization, specifically the effects of different parenting styles and protections.

