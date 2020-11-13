|
Paek SY, Lee J, Choi YJ. Soc. Sci. Q. 2022; 103(2): 294-305.
(Copyright © 2022, Southwestern Social Science Association and the University of Texas, Publisher John Wiley and Sons)
35602177
OBJECTIVE: The purpose of the current research was to examine the predictors of cyberbullying victimization among South Korean students during a period in which the coronavirus disease was spreading worldwide. We assessed whether parental guardianship protected against victimization when most people worked from home and school instructions were shifted to online learning.
Language: en
South Korea; cyberbullying; COVID‐19; parental guardianship; routine activities theory