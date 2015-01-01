|
Shaikh J, Lubbe N, Sunnevang C. Traffic Injury Prev. 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
35604790
OBJECTIVE: In the US, 27% of car occupant fatalities occur in side-impacts. Near-side impacts cause more serious injuries than far-side impacts. Car occupant safety overall has improved, but rear-seat occupant protection lags behind front-seat protection. The current study had two aims: first, to describe crash characteristics and injury outcomes for near-side rear-seated restrained occupants before and after side-impact regulations (FMVSS-214) were mandated; and secondly, to estimate injury risks in near-side impact depending on seating position, delta-v, and other predictors.
protection; injury risk; FMVSS-214; motor vehicle crash; occupant safety; rear seat