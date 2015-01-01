|
Citation
|
Yoon S, Speyer R, Cordier R, Aunio P, Hakkarainen A. Trauma Violence Abuse 2022; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35603524
|
Abstract
|
Aims: Child maltreatment (CM) is a global public health and social problem, resulting in serious long-term health and socioeconomic consequences. As parents are the most common perpetrators of CM, parenting interventions are appropriate strategies to prevent CM. However, research on parenting interventions on CM has been hampered by lack of consensus on what measures are most responsive to detect a reduction in parental maltreating behaviours after parenting intervention. This systematic review aimed to evaluate the responsiveness of all current parent- or caregiver-reported CM measures.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
assessment; child abuse; COnsensus-based Standards for the selection of health Measurement INstruments; measure; measurement properties; parent report; responsiveness