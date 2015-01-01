|
Citation
|
Lindsey M, Sullivan K, Chemtob C, Ancharski K, Jaccard J, Cloitre M, Urquiza A, Timmer S, Okosi M, Kaplan D. Trials 2022; 23(1): e432.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2022, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group - BMC)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
35606818
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Child maltreatment recidivism substantially increases the likelihood of adverse life outcomes, but there is little evidence that family preservation services are effective at reducing recidivism. Mothers in child welfare have very high rates of trauma exposure; maternal post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is an intervention target that has the potential to reduce abuse and neglect. The Safe Mothers, Safe Children (SMSC) intervention program involves the delivery of an innovative combination of interventions, including Skills Training in Affective and Interpersonal Regulation (STAIR) and Parent-Child Interaction Therapy (PCIT). The combined intervention, Parenting-STAIR (P-STAIR), targets maternal PTSD and comorbid depression symptoms to reduce the adverse effects of PTSD on parenting, improve positive parenting skills, and prevent maltreatment recidivism.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
PTSD; Depression; Randomized controlled trial; Maltreatment recidivism; PCIT; STAIR; Supportive counseling