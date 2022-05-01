Abstract

OBJECTIVES: To describe demographic trends of consumer product-related injuries in the pediatric cohort from 2011 - 2020.



METHODS: The National Electronic Injury Surveillance System (NEISS) database surveying emergency department visits was retrospectively searched for all pediatric genitourinary injuries from 2011 to 2020. Data on demographics, diagnosis, products, disposition, and anatomy injured were collected on patients between the ages of 0-19 years. Statistical analysis was performed using linear regression.



RESULTS: There were 12,953 reported pediatric cases involving injuries of the genital region from 2011 to 2020 with a national estimate of 324,636 (95% CI 241,527 - 407,746) pediatric genital injuries, comprising 0.76% of total pediatric injuries in the past decade. Of these patients, female (54.2%), white (39.7%) individuals sustained the most injuries, and items most commonly responsible included bicycles (9.4%), playground equipment (6.9%), toilets (4.6%), beds (4.5%), bathtubs and showers (4.4%), soaps (4.4%), chairs (4.1%), and razors and shavers (2.3%). Urethral injuries were due to chemical injuries from soaps (22%), furniture (17%), playground injuries (17%), insertion of foreign bodies into the urethra (13%), bicycles (10%), and swimming related injuries (4%). Genital injuries in children 0-5 years old were primarily caused by furniture (47.8%), while injuries in the 6-10, 11-15, and 16-19 age groups were attributed to sports and recreation (41.2%, 24.6%, 12.2% respectively). There was no significant change in the annual number of pediatric genital injuries from 2011 to 2020 (R(2) = 0.38, P=0.057).



CONCLUSIONS: Identifying factors involved in pediatric genital trauma can allow for increased legislation, surveillance, and prevention of such injuries in targeted age groups.

