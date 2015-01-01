Abstract

This article is analyzing a complex and topical problem countering extremism and terrorism activities. Particular attention is paid to description of modern legal and organizational frameworks countering terrorism and extremism in Central Asian countries. It was also noted that geographical proximity and the direct borders presence in Central Asian countries with Afghanistan in one way or another affect the region (illicit drug trafficking, activation of religious extremist organizations to popularize destructive ideology, etc.). Specific proposals were made to optimize the fight against extremism and terrorism.



