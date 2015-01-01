SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Jayachitra S, Dhandapani DC. J. Posit. Sch. Psychol. 2022; 6(4): 774-780.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2022, ASR Research)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

The economic advancement of a country is measured on the basis of its industrialization. As a step towards industrialization, the Indian Government has decided to develop both small-scale and large-scale industries. A rewarding development in India has been the impressive growth of modern small-scale industries. They have made a notable contribution in realizing the principal objective of expanded employment opportunities. Job satisfaction is one of the important factors which have drawn the attention of managers in the organization as well as academicians. Various studies have been conducted to ﬁnd out the factor which determines job satisfaction and the way it influences productivity in an organization. Though there is no conclusive evidence that job satisfaction affects productivity directly because productivity depends on so many factors, it is still a prime concern for managers. The study mainly concentrated only on the employees' perspective that is job satisfaction of the employees and job satisfaction of the women workers of the match industry.


Language: en

Keywords

Match Industries Job satisfaction.; Small Scale Industries; Women Workers

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print