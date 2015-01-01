Abstract

The economic advancement of a country is measured on the basis of its industrialization. As a step towards industrialization, the Indian Government has decided to develop both small-scale and large-scale industries. A rewarding development in India has been the impressive growth of modern small-scale industries. They have made a notable contribution in realizing the principal objective of expanded employment opportunities. Job satisfaction is one of the important factors which have drawn the attention of managers in the organization as well as academicians. Various studies have been conducted to ﬁnd out the factor which determines job satisfaction and the way it influences productivity in an organization. Though there is no conclusive evidence that job satisfaction affects productivity directly because productivity depends on so many factors, it is still a prime concern for managers. The study mainly concentrated only on the employees' perspective that is job satisfaction of the employees and job satisfaction of the women workers of the match industry.

