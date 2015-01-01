Abstract

In recent times, the deviance in the behaviour of adolescents has become a global issue and it requires immediate attention. On one hand, the vigor and the aptitude of the present generation were surprising the people in their mid-age and old age, however; on the other hand, the social tension is increasing day by day due to the offensive behaviours exhibited by adolescents. The deviant thought and behavior demonstrated by adolescents has an influence over their peer group which further declines their morality. The present study analyse the contributing factors towards the deviant behavior among the adolescents such as their socio-economic status, parenting style, peer pressure, addiction to social media, and an ineffective support system. The researcher would suggest professional methods to help adolescents to modify their undesirable behaviors that would help in reducing the intensity of the problem.

